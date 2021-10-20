Kenya: Rogue Buffaloes Terrorise Tana River Villages

In villages in Tana Delta sub-county, Tana River County, buffaloes have imposed a curfew.

The beasts control grazing fields and are taking over farms.

Several people have been killed and others maimed while tens are nursing injuries in hospitals after being attacked by the herbivores.

Residents must be cautious in their movements to the river, farms, and even markets.

The situation is so dire that residents are contemplating killing the beasts grazing near their homes as their pleas to the Kenya Wildlife Service have yielded no response.

The family of Asman Juma is still mourning two weeks after their relative was killed by a buffalo in Darisa village, Galili location.

The 17-year-old boy had traveled 79km in search of pasture for his father's livestock amid the biting drought when he encountered the beasts.

According to Mohammed Hanti, a herder, Juma had not spotted a herd of buffaloes grazing ahead as he steered his herd to the grazing area.

"We had passed the same herd of buffaloes when we heard someone call for help behind us, we knew he was the one," he says.

They rushed to the scene but could not get near the buffaloes, as the animals were trampling on Juma, tossing him up and down with their horns.

The cows had scattered in fear and were running in separate directions as the herders watched helplessly.

When the beasts walked away an hour later, the herders set out in search of Juma's body.

The buffaloes had dragged him a short distance from where they had killed him, leaving his blood-stained clothes behind.

"We decided to carry the body home to his father for burial. Had we not been present, he would have decayed in the wilderness," Mr Hanti says.

At Hola Referral Hospital, 53-year-old Bishar Hassan, from Mnazini village, is nursing injuries caused by a buffalo.

He had just left his house to check on his herd in the fields when a buffalo knocked him down.

"I was just on my way when suddenly the buffalo appeared from one of the farms and knocked me on the side," he narrates.

Mr Hassan was fortunate as other villagers made noises to confuse the beast, which decided to leave its first victim and charge towards them.

Other villagers took the opportunity to rescue Mr Hassan, who had suffered a fractured leg, a broken rib, and a dislocated arm.

Mr Hassan reiterates that he is fortunate to be alive as the buffalo was determined to finish him.

The buffaloes have become a menace in Galili and Mnazini villages.

Five people have been attacked by buffaloes in Galili in less than one week, while other cases have been reported in Mnazini and other areas of the Tana Delta.

Residents say the animals have restricted movement.

Mohammed Dakane, an elder, says that residents can no longer farm peacefully, as some must stand on guard as others farm.

"We have called the KWS to our rescue several times but they don't come and when they do, it is because someone has been attacked," he says.

Residents are appealing to Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala to intervene or they will start hunting down the buffaloes.

"We want the KWS to drive the buffaloes to their space. We can't continue like this. We need our freedom back," says Hussein Gawawa, an elder.

We reached out to Tana River County Senior Warden Augustine Ajuoga but he had not responded to issues raised by residents by publication time.