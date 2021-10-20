Kenya: Davis Malombe Appointed Kenya Human Rights Boss

19 October 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Steve Otieno

Davis Malombe has been appointed the executive director of the Kenyan Human Rights Commission (KHRC) to replace George Kegoro who left the company last year.

Prior to his new role, Mr Malombe served as KHRC's programme officer and deputy executive director, and later moved on to be the organisation's interim executive director last year.

In a letter signed by KHRC's chairperson, Professor Makau Mutua, the newly appointed boss will take up his role immediately.

"He is well known in the NGO sector where he has distinguished himself as a key leader and organiser in the fields of human rights and good governance," Professor Mutua said.

With the country heading to the general elections in a few months, the rights watchdog expects that Mr Malombe will spearhead its activities to promote peace.

The Commission also expressed its confidence in Mr Malombe, citing his experience in addressing sensitive and complex issues.

"His leadership will be especially critical as Kenya enters the electioneering period. We expect the 2022 elections to be the most challenging for Kenya yet," the letter announcing his appointment said.

Mr Malombe has worked in the human rights sector for the last two decades.

He replaces Mr Kegoro who left KHRC for Open Society Initiative of East Africa last year.

