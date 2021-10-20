Nigeria: PDP State Officers Defect to APC in Yobe

Some state officials and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Yobe have defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Those who joined the APC included the state Deputy Chairman of the PDP, Alhaji Usman Amale, and the Assistant Secretary, Malam Ahmadu Biriri.

The defectors were received into the APC on Tuesday in Damaturu by Governor Mai Mala Buni, who is also the Chairman, APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention.

Mala Buni thanked them for being part of the movement to salvage Nigeria.

"APC is now a movement that is targeting the unity, progress and development of Nigeria.

"We are welcoming high profile Nigerians from all walks of life, from different backgrounds, cultures, religions and geo-political backgrounds.

"The solution to the problems facing Nigeria lies in the political stability of the country; we should all come together to promote our unity for development," Mala Buni said.

He assured the defectors of equal rights and opportunities like any other member to contribute to the development of Nigeria.

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, the former PDP deputy chairman, said they had no reason remaining in PDP and apologised for the delay.

"In fact, we had no reason being in PDP because, our leader and Chairman of APC needs the support for political stability in Nigeria," Amale said.

He commended the governor for his selfless contribution to Nigeria's growth and development, saying "you made us very proud and we are obliged to support you".

(NAN)

