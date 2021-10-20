Nigeria: Police Arrest Suspected Fuel Suppliers to Bandits in Katsina - PPRO

The Police Command in Kano state has arrested two persons for allegedly supplying fuel to bandits in Katsina state, from Kano, the command's Public Relations Officer, DSP Abdullahi Haruna-Kiyawa, said in a statement on Tuesday, in Kano.

He identified the suspects as Musbahu Rabi'u, 31, and Jamilu Abdullahi, 37, all residents of Jibiya local government area, Katsina State.

Haruna-Kiyawa said that the suspects were arrested with two J5 vehicles loaded with the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) inside 25 litre Jerrycans concealed in empty sugar bags.

"On Oct. 15, 2021, at about 12:30 hours, a team of policemen led by CSP Abubakar Hamma, while on intelligence-led patrol at Fagge, Kano, intercepted two J5 motor vehicles loaded with foodstuffs.

"On a stop and search operation, five Jerri cans of 25 litres each filled with PMS concealed inside an empty sack of sugar were discovered in one of the vehicles," he said.

He revealed that the suspect confessed that "they came once to Kano from Katsina, bought PMS in Jerrycans and transported it to Jibiya, Katsina state where he sold it at higher rate".

The suspect further confessed that, "they were arrested while trying to transport the PMS for the second time."

Haruna-Kiyawa explained that the state Commissioner of Police, Samaila Shuaibu-Dikko, has in the meantime, ordered for discreet investigation into the matter, after which the suspects would be charged to court.

The CP urged residents of the state to be watchful of their immediate environment and report any suspicious movements of people to the nearest Police station.

He also called on filling stations' operators in the state to desist from selling fuel to unknown buyers in large quantities and inside Jerrycans.

"Report any suspicious buyer of the product to the nearest Police station," CP urges filling stations.

He added that, in case of emergency, the command could be contacted on 08032419754, 08123821575, 08076091271, or log in to the "NPF Rescue Me" application available on Play Store".

Vanguard News Nigeria