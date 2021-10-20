Nigeria: Yobe Approves 65 Years Retirement Age for Teachers

20 October 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe has approved the revised retirement age for teachers from 60 to 65 years.

This is contained in a statement signed by the state's Head of Service (HoS), Alhaji Muhammad Nura, in Damaturu on Tuesday.

Nura said the civil service years had also been reviewed from 35 to 40 years.

"This gesture is limited to education officers/teaching staff only, and it is with immediate effect," Nura said.

The HoS, however, said the revised retirement age and years of service were not automatic as officers would be required to demonstrate fitness after medical examination.

"Those found to be unfit will be advised to retire accordingly," he said.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

