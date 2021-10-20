Kenya: Victor Wanyama's Partner Announces She's Pregnant

Renowned Kenyan footballer Victor Wanyama could soon be a dad for the first time.

This is after his long-term partner Serah Teshna revealed she is expectant.

Teshna, a media personality, shared the news on her Instagram page via a well-choreographed video showing her growing tummy.

"God showed up and showed out. We are so excited to share this amazing journey with you. God is the greatest. 40 days of baby cuddles," the message read.

Teshna who rose to prominence thanks to her role on the popular TV drama 'Sue and Johnnie' has been dating the former Harambee Stars captain for a couple of years.

However, despite their effort to keep their relationship discrete, the two have been spotted a number of times together in Nairobi.

She is also said to have regularly visited Wanyama when he was residing in the United Kingdom, at the time when he plied his trade with English Premier League side Totteham Hotspurs.

Wanyama is now attached to Major League Soccer (MLS) club FC Montreal in Canada.