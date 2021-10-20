Liberia: First Lady Donates Vehicle to Suehn Mecca Health Center

In fulfillment of a commitment during the 2021 Presidential Citizen Engagement Tour in Bomi County, First Lady Clar Marie Weah today, October 19, 2021, donated a brand-new JAC jeep to the Suehn Mecca Health Center through the Ministry of Health.

Speaking during a brief presentation ceremony at the Health Ministry in Congo Town, Mrs. Weah said she was moved by the exemplary work being done by health workers in Suehn Mecca amid the tedious challenges as explained by Senator Snowe during the President's visit there.

As a champion against maternal and neonatal mortality, the Liberian First Lady recalled that she was particularly attracted to how caregivers in the midwifery section of the health center 'walked distances or commuted on motorbikes to perform delivery and other related services.'

"I noted with a heavy heart as Senator Snowe singled out a midwife by the name Mrs. Sando M.S. Cole, who is the Supervisor of the Reproductive Health Services, and how she makes extra sacrifices to save the lives of precious young Liberians, some of whom could be next Doctor, Pharmacist, Nurse, Engineer or maybe the future President," said Mrs. Weah.

"Being a health practitioner myself and most importantly a mother, I was troubled in my spirit and was moved, without a second thought, to do something.

"Today, in fulfillment of that commitment, I have come to donate to the Suehn-Mecca Health Center a brand new JAC Jeep, which will be used to ease movement to hard-to-reach places in the County and support the work of the facility," asserted Mrs. Weah.

Meanwhile, the Liberian First Lady expressed profound gratitude to health workers across the country for their commitment to saving precious lives, while praising the exemplary leadership of Health Minister Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah and Bomi County Senator Edwin Melvin Snowe.

Upon receiving the vehicle for further handing over to the Bomi County Health Team, Health Minister Dr. Jallah thanked the First Lady, noting that the donation would address pressing health needs in Bomi.

Also speaking, Senator Snowe welcomed Mrs. Weah's gesture to the Bomi County Health System and pledged his commitment to work with her in various ways to improve the lives of Liberians especially the less fortunate.

In addition to the vehicle, the First Lady presented 500 United States Dollars to Mrs. Sando Cole as a personal token of appreciation for her hard work and dedication to the health sector.

Mrs. Cole along with Bomi County Health Officer Dr. Siana Jackson and other members of the health team was also grateful to the Liberian First Lady.