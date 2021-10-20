Liberia: Plan International Donates to Ministry of Health

Plan International on Tuesday turned over several vehicles to the Ministry of Health to help with the implementation of TB and HIV programs.

The turning over ceremony brought together officials of the Ministry of Health, the HIV/AIDS commission, the TB control center, the Liberia Coordinating Mechanism or LCM, and partners.

Speaking at the head office of Plan International in Congo Town, International Boss Dr. Ufuoma Omo-Obi said, the vehicles will be used to respond to people who are in need.

He says Plan International's goal is to take services to the people, noting that the vehicles are meant for this purpose.

Paulina Doe Hilton, manager of the Global Find Unit at the Ministry of Health urges recipients of the vehicles to use them for the rightful purposes, adding that some of the recipients are the Liberia United Methodist Development Service, Equip Liberia, and Youth Alive Liberia, respectively.

"Let's use the vehicles and get to the hard-to-reach areas and get the number of people that are affected. The Global Fund is result-oriented. If you don't perform, we will not get the funding. This was done through grant and the grant was approved for three years", she details.

According to her, Plan has tried over nine months to secure the vehicles, and benefiting agencies should use them to get the work done.

The Acting Secretariat of the Liberia Coordinating Mechanism or LCM Y. Solomon W. Watkins, thanked Plan International for the support, noting that it will be used for a very long time.

He describes the intervention as the right step in the right direction especially, for the TB control and HIV programs, adding that in the absence of vehicles, there will be no effectiveness and efficiency.

The LCM is the body that coordinates the implementation of the National AIDS program, the TB control center, and other diseases in the country.