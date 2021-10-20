Togo: Pres. Weah Departs for Togo

press release

President George Manneh Weah has left the country for an official working visit to Lome, Togo, the Executive Mansion reports.

It says at the invitation of his Togolese counterpart, Faure Gnassingbe, President Weah departed Liberia via the Roberts International Airport (RIA) early Tuesday, October 19, 2021.

During the visit, both leaders are expected to discuss a wide range of issues, including matters of bilateral and regional interest.

President Weah is being accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Minister of National Defense, Daniel Ziankhan, and the Minister of Information, Culture Affairs and Tourism, Legerhood Julius Rennie.

While the Liberian Leader is away, the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Nathaniel Farlo McGill, will chair the cabinet in consultation with Vice President Taylor, and via telephone conversation with the President.

The Liberian delegation is expected home early Wednesday, October 20, 2021.