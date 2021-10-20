Liberia: Margibi Students Welcome Lrd20m Scholarship Fund

Students in upper Margibi County have expressed appreciation to the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs Nathanial McGill and the Government of Liberia for providing them a 20 million Liberia dollars scholarship fund drive.

They note that this is the very first time for a cabinet minister to launch a 20 million dollars scholarship fund in Margibi County.

Speaking during the launch recently, Minister McGill disclosed that President George Manneh Weah is responsible to pay 15 million Liberian dollars out of the amount while he (McGill) along with Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor and Finance Minister Samuel Tweh, will pay the balance of 5 million LRD.

He then presented 12,000 United States dollars cash on behalf of President Weah to heads of the committee that was set up to spearhead the scholarship fund in upper Margibi County.

According to McGill, the money was provided to the students to buttress their effort in the wake of constraints they face in that part of the country.

He said the scholarship covers K2 up to 12th grade, respectively.

Meanwhile, school administrators in upper Margibi County have commended Minister McGill and President Weah for the scholarship, saying this is the first time in the history of Margibi that their schools will be receiving money from the government on behalf of students.

They said the scholarship will bring relief to scholars in the county, especially those in upper Margibi while hoping it would be extended to lower Margibi as well.

However, they call on the minister to follow up on the scholarship at the end of each school year to know if students are really benefiting from the program.