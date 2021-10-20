Liberia: 32-Year-Old Man Discovered Dead

A 32-year-old man identified as Anthony Doe has been discovered hanging on a rope tied around his neck in Zone 11 New Pleebo Community, Electoral district#2, Maryland County.

Families of the victim narrated that prior to the incident on Monday morning, October 17, 2021, the late Doe told them that he was paying a visit to his aunt in Zone 7C at about 7:30 pm.

But they said when he arrived at his aunt's place, he complained of not feeling well, so his aunt and mother decided to take him to hospital. But he asked instead, to be taken to a prayer center in Zone 7B community, Pleebo.

Family sources continue that while at Mother Mary Sackey's prayer center with his mother at about 9 pm, the late Doe took his phone and put it on the bench, informing his mother that he wanted to urinate so she allowed him to go out to ease himself. The prayer center was populated with worshippers that had been there since Sunday night, 17 October.

They explain that when the crowd reduced, Mother Mary decided to offer prayers for Doe but he was nowhere to be found.

"My people this situation was actually worrisome because my son (the deceased) told me that he wanted to urinate and I allowed him, only for me to hear that his lifeless body was seen hanging on a rope in zone 11", the deceased's mother lamented.

Doe's lifeless body was seen hanging on a rope early Monday morning until officers of the Liberia National Police, County Health Team, and community leaders arrived to examine it.

Meanwhile, a 15-man jury comprised of the zone leadership and County Health Team after a thorough examination of the corpse reported no foul play.

Police in the district have launched an investigation into circumstances surrounding the death.

The deceased and his widow had four (4) children, three girls and a boy prior to his mysterious death.

For his part, the chair of Zone 11 said the incident is first of its kind, disclosing that it has left community dwellers panicking, in the wake of rumors of ritualistic killings in the county.

According to the zone chair, the act of someone committing suicide is the first experience since the community leadership took office, urging residents and other communities not to panic as the government is during everything possible to address the situation.

Speaking to the New Dawn, the widow of the deceased regretted her husband's sudden demise, which she terms as a big blow to the family.