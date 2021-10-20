Liberia: Japan Gives Liberia 560 Yamaha Engines

The Japanese Government through its Ambassador to Liberia Tsutomu Himeno on Monday, 18 October 2021 symbolically turned over to Liberia, through President George Manneh Weah 560 motorized Yamaha outboards fishing motorized engines.

The engines were presented to the Liberian Government for onward presentation to the Liberia National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA) for use by local fishermen across the country.

The gesture aims at providing the Government of Liberia through NaFAA with motorized engines for local fishermen across the country to enhance their fishing skills and to empower them.

Receiving the donation, President Weah expressed excitement and happiness, noting that the Government and People of Liberia are sincerely grateful to the Japanese Government for directing the support toward Liberia's national development plan.

According to him, the gesture is part of the outcome of his visit to Japan where he participated in the Seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development in August 2019.

"The five hundred and sixty motorized Yamaha fishing engine through a grant from the Japanese Grant Aid for Economic and Social Development Program is one of those projects that will have [a] significant impact on four thousand Liberians involved in our fishery [and] coastal industry of our country," he said.

Earlier presenting the motorized Yamaha fishing engines to President Weah, Ambassador Tsutomu Himeno said the grant was a commitment made to the People of Liberia through a signed agreement.

"This program today is successful because of two major reasons, to empower and equip the fishery sector and to enhance the relationship between Liberia and Japan," he said.

He said Japan had a very good conversation with President Weah when he visited that country, adding it's because of that the grant has been given.

Tsutomu Himeno pledged Japan's commitment and willingness to continually support the Government of Liberia's national agenda, adding that their friendship has come a long way and is very strong.