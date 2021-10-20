Mauritius: Thaipoosam Cavadee 2022 - PM Appeals for Strict Respect of Sanitary Protocol

18 October 2021
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, who chaired the first ministerial meeting on the National Task Force on Thaipoosam Cavadee 2022, this afternoon, in Port Louis, stressed on the need for all to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 sanitary protocol.

Thaipoosam Cavadee 2022 will be celebrated at national level on 18 January and prayers will span from 09 January to 19 January.

The Vice-Prime Minister, Minister of Local Government and Disaster Risk Management, Dr Mohammad Anwar Husnoo; the Minister of Land Transport and Light Rail, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Mr Alan Ganoo; the Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Dr Renganaden Padayachy; the Minister of Arts and Cultural Heritage, Mr Avinash Teeluck, and other Ministers and personalities were present at the meeting.

Several representatives from Government institutions and socio-cultural associations were present to discuss and share their proposals so that Thaipoosam Cavadee takes place in the best conditions.

In a statement, Prime Minister Jugnauth said that Government will consider the majority of proposals of the different socio-cultural representatives. He expressed gratitude to the socio-cultural associations for their collaboration and appealed to them to create awareness among devotees with regard to adherence of sanitary measures during the celebrations.

The Prime Minister highlighted that a regional task force will be set up to better monitor works and cater to the demands of different socio-cultural associations. He further emphasised that, every year, environmental and infrastructural upgrading and embellishment works are carried out so as to enhance facilities for devotees and the population at large.

Prime Minister Jugnauth also indicated that the celebrations will not be similar to that of previous years since the number of devotees allowed to attend prayers is 100. Any changes in the sanitary protocol as regards the number of persons allowed for gathering will be conveyed accordingly, he said.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X