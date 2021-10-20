Mauritius: Thaipoosam Cavadee 2022 - PM Appeals for Strict Respect of Sanitary Protocol

press release

The Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, who chaired the first ministerial meeting on the National Task Force on Thaipoosam Cavadee 2022, this afternoon, in Port Louis, stressed on the need for all to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 sanitary protocol.

Thaipoosam Cavadee 2022 will be celebrated at national level on 18 January and prayers will span from 09 January to 19 January.

The Vice-Prime Minister, Minister of Local Government and Disaster Risk Management, Dr Mohammad Anwar Husnoo; the Minister of Land Transport and Light Rail, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Mr Alan Ganoo; the Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Dr Renganaden Padayachy; the Minister of Arts and Cultural Heritage, Mr Avinash Teeluck, and other Ministers and personalities were present at the meeting.

Several representatives from Government institutions and socio-cultural associations were present to discuss and share their proposals so that Thaipoosam Cavadee takes place in the best conditions.

In a statement, Prime Minister Jugnauth said that Government will consider the majority of proposals of the different socio-cultural representatives. He expressed gratitude to the socio-cultural associations for their collaboration and appealed to them to create awareness among devotees with regard to adherence of sanitary measures during the celebrations.

The Prime Minister highlighted that a regional task force will be set up to better monitor works and cater to the demands of different socio-cultural associations. He further emphasised that, every year, environmental and infrastructural upgrading and embellishment works are carried out so as to enhance facilities for devotees and the population at large.

Prime Minister Jugnauth also indicated that the celebrations will not be similar to that of previous years since the number of devotees allowed to attend prayers is 100. Any changes in the sanitary protocol as regards the number of persons allowed for gathering will be conveyed accordingly, he said.