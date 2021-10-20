Mauritius: Minister Seeruttun Calls Upon Road Users to Observe Courtesy and Vigilance

19 October 2021
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

Each and every road user must ensure that courtesy and vigilance must be observed at all times when undertaking any journey as these simple but important gestures can save lives and prevent unnecessary accidents.

The Minister of Financial Services and Good Governance, Mr. Mahen Kumar Seeruttun, made this statement this afternoon at the Financial Services Commission (FSC) House in Ebene. He was participating in a cheque remittance ceremony for a group of hit and run victims at the initiative of the Insurance Industry Compensation Fund (IICF).

The purpose of today's ceremony is to compensate hit and run road traffic accidents victims whose claims have been acceded to, and to reassure them and the public in general that they can count on the support of the Ministry and the IICF in times of hardship, stated Minister Seeruttun.

Thirteen victims of hit and run road traffic accidents victims were remitted cheques this afternoon in Ebene. The Minister of Financial Services and Good Governance recalled that there is a proper mechanism that has been set up under the IICF to cater for these victims. The compensation amount allocated nowadays range between Rs 50, 000 to Rs 700, 000 depending on the nature of accidents highlighted Mr Seeruttun, while previously it ranged from Rs 25, 000 to Rs 150, 000.

The Chairperson of the IICF, Mrs. Kivisha Goodar, Mr. Dhanesswurnath Thakoor, Chief Executive of the FSC, members of the IICF and the FSC as well as members of the Mauritius Police Force were also present at the ceremony.

