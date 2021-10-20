Mauritius: Minister Ganoo Inaugurates the Valton Shell Service Station

press release

The Valton Shell Service Station located at the Terre Rouge/Verdun, which is the 51st Shell Service Station, was inaugurated this afternoon by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Minister of Land Transport and Light Rail, Mr. Alan Ganoo.

Other eminent personalities including the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Vivo Energy Mauritius, Mr. Matthias de Larminat and the Chairperson of Vivo Energy, Mr. Eric Gosse, were present.

In his address, Minister Alan Ganoo congratulated Vivo Energy Mauritius for its new initiative which he said, will increase its proximity to its customers by offering its services to road motorists in the region and those passing by the Terre Rouge-Verdun Road.

He emphasised that the setting up of the new Shell Service Station sends a strong signal as regards the successful economic recovery of the country and will undoubtedly create new employment opportunities.

In addition, the Minister recalled that Vivo Energy Mauritius is listed on the Mauritius Stock Exchange and ranks among the Top 6 companies of the Top 100 ones in Mauritius.

He also dwelt on the key role of gas stations for the development of the country, in particular for the transport sector which is the third largest sector contributing to the Mauritian economy as well as for land transport system which is one of the most important engines of growth.

The objective of my Ministry, he reiterated, is to give you the means to facilitate your commercial activities, participate in the development of the country and to be agents of change.

Mr. Alan Ganoo indicated that during the COVID-19 lockdown, the Ministry extended the deadline for renewing the service station permit until December 31, 2020, with an exemption from the payment of the 50% surcharge when renewing the service license of a gas station.

On his part, Mr. Matthias de Larminat underlined that this project demonstrates the willingness of Vivo Energy Mauritius to continue to contribute and invest in the development of the country as well as participate in economic activities.

Besides, he said, this forms part of our permanent desire to be close to our customers and provide them the necessary comfort in their day-to-day life.

The CEO of Vivo Energy Mauritius stated that the projects of the organisation including the setting up of the Shell gas station at Moka Smartcity, are aligned with the current dynamics of improving decongestion, enhancing road safety and creation of the smart city whilst helping to radically transform mobility in Mauritius.

As for Mr. Eric Gosse, he said that Vivo Energy continually invest in projects and is committed to support partner countries in their growth. Indeed in Mauritius, Vivo Energy is setting up its second gas station in this year alone, he added.

He expressed gratitude to the Government authorities and the staff of Vivo Energy Mauritius in the implementation of the project.

Furthermore, he spoke of the keenness of Vivo Energy to promote electric mobility and evoked the possibility of Mauritius participating in this endeavour.