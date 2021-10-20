Mauritius: Prime Minister Jugnauth Urges the Population to Collaborate With Government to Enable the Country to Progress

press release

At the ceremony for the handing over of title deeds of Bonne Mere Blue Print Site to former employees of Deep River - Beau Champ sugar estate, this afternoon, in Flacq, the Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, appealed to the population to work with the Government so as to strive to achieve the set objectives for the development of the Republic.

The country has to rise up again, and reach an even better position than before the COVID-19 pandemic, stated the Prime Minister. To this endeavour, affirmed Mr Jugnauth, several initiatives have been undertaken to ensure that traditional as well as promising sectors emerged positively from the COVID-19 crisis. He thus spoke of the gradual re-opening of the country and the revival of the tourism industry after the strict restrictions and lockdown following the COVID-19 situation.

The Prime Minister, moreover, underscored the collaboration of the private sector throughout all the challenges, not only in the past year but all along the country's development. He also dwelt on the high priority given to the financial sector and the expectations that soon Mauritius will be removed from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF)'s list of Jurisdictions under Increased Monitoring.

Recalling the reforms carried out in partnership with the private sector in the sugar industry and the evolution of the latter towards a cane industry, Mr Jugnauth dwelt on the necessity to pursue diversification and to innovate. He recalled that Mauritian sugar can now be exported to new markets of China and India through the Free Trade Agreement, and the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation and Partnership Agreement, respectively; and the potential of sugar cane to address climate change.

Addressing the beneficiaries of the title deeds, the Prime Minister saluted their past sacrifices, hard work, and commitment to the sugar cane industry. Underlining that they were entitled to be allotted a parcel of land, Mr Jugnauth referred to Government's efforts, together with the private sector, to enable the granting of plots of land ranging from 8 to 16 perches with all amenities such as utilities, drains, and green spaces.

Also present at the ceremony, the Attorney General, Minister of Agro-Industry and Food Security, Mr Maneesh Gobin, expressed satisfaction that almost all artisans and workers of the sugar industry, who opted for the Voluntary Retirement Scheme, had already received their plots of land. Employees of St Felix and Médine would be the next and last in line to receive their title deeds, he added. Mr Gobin, in addition, outlined the efforts of Government to support the cane industry as well as stakeholders in the agriculture sector.

The handing over of title deeds concerned some 126 former employees of Deep River - Beau Champ sugar estate. The ceremony was organised by Alteo Limited in collaboration with the Mauritius Cane Industry Authority (MCIA). Several Ministers and other personalities attended the ceremony, namely the Minister of Industrial Development, SMEs and Cooperatives, Mr Soomilduth Bholah; the Minister of Blue Economy, Marine Resources, Fisheries and Shipping, Mr Sudheer Maudhoo; the Minister of Information Technology, Communication and Innovation, Mr Darsanand Balgobin; the Minister of Public Service, Administrative and Institutional Reforms, Mr Teeruthraj Hurdoyal; the Chief Executive Officer of MCIA, Mr Satish Purmessur; and the Chief Executive Officer of Alteo, Mr André Bonieux, among others.