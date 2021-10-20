Somalia: State Minister for Foreign Affairs Receives Copy of the Credentials of Sweden Ambassador to Somalia

20 October 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The State Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mr Balal Mohamed Osman, received on Monday in the capital Mogadishu a copy of the credentials of Mr Per Lindgärde, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Sweden to the Federal Republic of Somalia.

During the meeting, the State Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation welcomed the new Swedish ambassador, noting the distinguished relations between Somalia and Sweden, wishing him success in performing his duties to advance the bilateral relations between the two countries to closer cooperation in various fields.

For his part, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Sweden expressed his happiness at representing his country in Somalia and praised the relations and cooperation between the two countries, stressing that he will make every effort to develop these relations to meet the common aspirations between the two friendly countries and peoples.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X