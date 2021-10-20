Somalia: Guriel Face-Off Remains in Place

20 October 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Reports from Galgadud region indicate that the face-off between the Ahlu Sunna Wal Jama'a (ASWJ) group and Galmudug forces alongside the Somali National Army remains in place in Guriel town.

Witnesses told Dalsan that Ahlu Sunna forces carried out overnight operations within several neighbourhoods in Guriel where they have put up defensive positions.

Many people have been displaced for fear of being caught out in the expected offensive by the government forces against the Ahlu Sunna fighters.

Government forces have positioned themselves along three key exit and entry points as Ahlusuna remains holed up in the city.

ASWJ made a surprise comeback last month after nearly two years of absence and seized control of the Guriel on October 1 without a battle from Somali government forces who abandoned their bases.

ASWJ recruited many young loyal fighters from local communities after taking Guri'el, where the top Sufi leaders are stationed.

