Nigeria: Piracy - Bayelsa Imposes Dusk-to-Dawn Curfew On Waterways, Bans Boats

20 October 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Bassey Willie

Bayelsa State Government has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew on its waterways between 7 pm and 6 am to curb the spate of piracy, kidnapping and other criminal activities in the sea.

It also announced the ban on the use of 200- horsepower engine speed boats on the waterways in the state.

Akpoebi Agberebi, who is the Special Adviser on Security Matters to Governor Douye Diri, told newsmen yesterday that no permit would henceforth be granted for use of 200-horsepower engines, warning that violators would face the full weight of the law.

He disclosed that measures were reached on Monday evening at the 12th state security council meeting presided over by the governor.

He however said there would be a concession for emergency movement during the curfew hours while calling on the people of the state to report perpetrators to the state security outfit, 'Operation Doo-Akpo'.

