Nigeria: Adamawa Records 500 Cholera Cases, 23 Deaths

20 October 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Adamawa State Government says it has recorded 500 cholera cases with 23 deaths since the outbreak of the disease in the state in September.

The Director of Public Health in the state Ministry of Health, Celine Laori, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria in Yola on Tuesday.

Laori said the local government areas worst hit by cholera included Yola North, Girei and Lamurde.

"Majority of those affected were treated and discharged," the official said.

She called on the people of the state to maintain basic hygiene and sanitation, as well as ensure that food and water to be taken are safe.

Meanwhile, Malam Audu Ali, a resident of Yelwa Ward in Jimeta, Yola North LGA, lost three children to cholera.

Aliyu told NAN that the incident occurred on Monday at the hospital where the three children were rushed to for suspected cholera infection. (NAN)

