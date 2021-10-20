Nigeria: New Heads of Petroleum Agencies Resume Today

20 October 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Simon Echewofun Sunday

The pioneer chief executives of the Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission (NURC), Engr. Gbenga Komolafe and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Authority (NMDRA), Engr. Farouk A. Ahmed will resume at their duty point today, Daily trust findings have revealed.

This follows the inauguration of the pioneer heads of the new agencies in line with the Petroleum m Industry Act (PIA) on Tuesday by the Minister of Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva.

Sylva at the event formally announced the transition of the now-defunct Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Petroleum Equalization Fund (Management Board) (PEF) and Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA).

Sylva charged the new Chief Executives to be up and doing in their respective areas in order to ensure that there is a smoother, fuller actualization of the PIA.

The DPR Branch Chairman of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), Owan Abua, said last week that the union had fears of job loss in the bill, but that has been resolved with the planned transition of staff in the newly created agencies.

Abua however urged the PIA Implementation steering committee to manage the transition period delicately as it concerns job placement, welfare and honouring all union statutory obligations.

