Nigeria: Don't Link NIN to Another Person's SIM, NCC Warns Subscribers

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has warned telecommunication consumers to ensure they do not allow their National Identification Number (NIN) to be linked to another person's Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) card no matter how close the person is to them.

NCC gave the warning during its third Telecom Consumer Town Hall on Radio (TCTHR) programme on Human Rights Radio 101.1FM in Abuja recently.

The event was hosted on the platform: "NCC Digital Signature on Radio", a statement by NCC indicated yesterday.

NCC Digital Signature on Radio is the flagship radio programme of the commission created to educate the general public on the mandate of the commission and for sharing salient, consumer-centric and up-to-date information on how NCC is delivering on this mandate.

Speaking during the radio programme, focused on: "The Benefits of NIN-SIM Integration", NCC's Director, Consumer Affairs Bureau, Efosa Idehen, said, "On no account should a telecom consumer, however, circumstanced, allow another person to register a SIM with their NIN."

Mr Idehen said compliance with this advice would protect the true owner of the NIN from liabilities or negative consequences arising from the use of another person's SIM.

He said, "If the person whose SIM is linked to your line uses his own SIM to commit a crime or any form of atrocity, it is easy to be traced to you, and then you will be dealt with because the SIM is linked to your NIN."