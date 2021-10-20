Nigeria: Kano Police Arrest 'Suppliers' of Fuel to Bandits

20 October 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Zahraddeen Yakubu Shuaibu

The police in Kano said they have arrested suspected suppliers of foodstuffs and petroleum (fuel) to bandits in Katsina State at Fagge Local Government Area of Kano metropolis.

The police spokesman in the state, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, in a statement on Tuesday said operatives arrested one Musbahu Rabi'u, 31, and Jamilu Abdullahi, 37, during a stop-and-search operation with five jerrycans filled with petroleum disguised inside sacks.

"The policemen led by CSP Abubakar Hamma, while on intelligence-led patrol at Fagge LGA, Kano State, intercepted two J5 Motor Vehicles loaded with foodstuffs.

"On stop and search, five jerrycans of 25 litres each filled with PMS put in an empty sack, disguised as bags of sugar, were recovered from one of the vehicles, and two suspects were arrested," he said.

Kiyawa added that Jamilu had confessed that he once came to Kano from Katsina and bought PMS in jerrycans and transported it to Jibiya, Katsina State, where he sold it at a higher rate.

He said the suspect also confessed that he was arrested while trying to transport the PMS for the second time.

He also called on filling stations in the state to desist from selling PMS to unknown buyers in large quantities in jerrycans and report any suspicious buyers to the nearest police station.

