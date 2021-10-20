Nigeria: 30 Communities in Darkness As Rainstorm Wreaks Havoc in Ogun

About 30 communities in Ota and Owode Yewa axis of Ogun State have been thrown into darkness following a heavy rainstorm that wreaked havoc in Ado Odo- Ota and Yewa South Local Government Areas of the state.

Our correspondent gathered that there was a heavy rainstorm over the weekend, which pulled down many electricity poles and plunged the communities into darkness.

Some houses had their roofs 'blown away' by the storm, even as roads were flooded.

Locals told our correspondent that residents of the affected areas had been battling with a power outage since Saturday.

A resident of Iyesi, who simply identified herself as Abefe, said the power outage was making life more difficult for them.

She appealed to the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) to act fast.

However, the power distribution company has appealed to the affected customers, apologising to them for the inconveniences caused by the power outage.