Nigeria: El-Rufai Issues 12-Day Ultimatum to Workers to Take Covid-19 Vaccine

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has issued a 12-day ultimatum for all civil servants in the state to get vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus disease.

The governor, according to a statement by his special adviser on media and communication, Muyiwa Adekeye, said evidence of vaccination will be a requirement to gain access to their offices from October 31.

According to the statement, visitors to government offices will need to present their vaccination cards or evidence of registration with the state Ministry of Health for the purpose of vaccination, with their protective masks worn before they would be allowed into the government offices.

The government, therefore, advised residents to register at the nearest primary health centres for vaccination.