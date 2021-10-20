Rwanda: Uganda Arrests Rwandan Students, Releases Anti-Rwanda Militia Agents

Ugandan security services in the western district of Mbarara on Tuesday, October 19, arrested two Rwandan university students who were travelling home but in a separate incident released agents of an anti-Rwanda militia group in another part of the country, reliable sources say.

The students, Aimable Ndayishimye and Mary Kabahizi, who have been studying at Bugema University in the central district of Luweero, were arrested in Mbarara by second Division Intelligence officers while on their way to Rwanda.

They are currently detained at Makenke barracks in Mbarara.

The students had valid travel documents acquired at the Rwanda High Commission before travelling.

At the time we were filing this story, the Rwanda High Commission was expected to write a note verbal to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uganda protesting the arrest of the two students.

RUD-Urunana agents released

While the two students returning home were being arrested, on the other hand, Uganda's Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) was intervening to release six recruiting agents of the RUD-Urunana militia group, who were earlier arrested in Kakumiro district by police.

The RUD-Urunana agents were released on Tuesday on the orders of CMI.

Their group, one of the main splinters from FDLR, masterminded the terror attack in Kinigi, Musanze district, Northern Province, in October 2019, which claimed more than a dozen lives of innocent civilians.

Reportedly under the coordination of Uganda's former Minister of State for Regional Affairs, Philemon Mateke, RUD-Urunana, the armed wing of Victoire Ingabire's FDU Inkingi, was formed by Uganda's intelligence specifically to destabilize Rwanda.