Rwanda: Burundi Hands Over 11 FLN Militias to Rwanda

Burundi has on Tuesday, October 19 handed over to Rwanda eleven anti-Rwanda fighters of Force Nationale de Libération (FLN) terror outfit.

The group was founded by terror convict Paul Rusesabagina, and Wilson Irategeka.

The handover took place at Nemba border post in Bugesera District located in the Eastern province of Rwanda.

In July 2021, Rwanda had also extradited 19 combatants of Red Tabara, an armed group that has been fighting the Burundian government since 2015.

Before parading the militiamen, the handover was preceded by talks between military intelligence chiefs of both nations.

These were Brigadier General Vincent Nyakarundi from the Rwandan side and Colonel Eric Musita from Burundi.

United Nations and African Union delegates were also in presence.

According to Rwanda TV, the militia were captured in the last four months with the support of the East African Community and the Joint Verification Mechanism (JVM) operating alongside borders of the countries in the Great Lakes Region.

All the officials in attendance hailed the initiative and described it as a mutual will to restore the bilateral ties.