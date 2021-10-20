Rwanda: Spike Ball Comes to Rwanda

Ten years ago Spike ball was largely based in the United States of America and now it is one of the fast-growing sports in the world.

The sport is now being played across some continents in the world the only African countries in which the sport is being played have been South Africa and Egypt but Rwanda is now also home to the sport.

Esaja Ekman, the pioneer of the sport in Rwanda says that the aim is to make Africa the biggest round net community.

We are making the game known, and we plan to take it to schools mostly primary schools so that people get familiar with it, we are taking it to different playgrounds and people are showing interest, says Ekman

The game is very interesting, enjoyable and can be played by everyone, not an easy one to learn but in due course, people will get used to it says Chantal Marie Kabira, one of the local players

The rules of the game

A player starts a point by serving the ball down onto the Spike ball net so it ricochets up the opponents. The returning team has up to 3 hits between them (think bump, set and spike) to return the ball back onto the net.

The rally continues until a team can't return the ball onto the net within their three touches.

What you should know about Spike ball.

Spike ball is a fun, active, and competitive (if you want it to be) 2 on 2 outdoor or indoor sports game played on college campuses, tailgates, the lawn, yard, backyard, beach or gym with rules similar to those of volleyball.