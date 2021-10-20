South Africa: Minister Lindiwe Zulu Receives Donations From Embassy of the People's Republic of China

press release

Minister Lindiwe Zulu receives donations of food vouchers and face masks from Embassy of the People's Republic of China

Minister of Social Development, Ms Lindiwe Zulu, on Tuesday received, on behalf of the Department of Social Development, a donation of food vouchers valued at R500 000 and 50 000 face masks from the Embassy of the People's Republic of China.

The donation, which took place in Pretoria, is a significant contribution towards assisting Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal communities that were affected by the recent unrest and looting.

Speaking at the ceremony, Minister Zulu said: "We are pleased to receive this R500 000 donation from the People's Republic of China through the embassy. It will go a long way in alleviating the challenges that are facing communities in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal due to the recent unrest."

Chinese Ambassador to South Africa, Mr Chen Xiaodong welcomed the department delegation and said that the donation will further strengthen relations between South Africa and China and will play a great role in assisting in the fight against COVID-19.

"South Africa has made positive headway their response to the Covid-19 response and the economic recovery. The Department of Social Development has played a great role in this response so we are happy to support their efforts."