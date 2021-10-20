South Africa: Minister Angie Motshekga Addresses Launch of MTN E-Learning Project, 21 Oct

press release

Minister Angie Motshekga to deliver a keynote address at the launch of MTN E-Learning Project

Minister of Basic Education Mrs Angie Motshekga will on Thursday, 21 October 2021 deliver a keynote address at the launch of the MTN E-Learning Project at The Galleria Conference & Events in Sandton, Gauteng.

The launch of the online MTN e-Learning Platform is a culmination of a partnership between the DBE and MTN Foundation as well as the implementing partner 2Enable, which will provide content to educators and learners.

Enable is currently partnered with the DBE for video content production and they understand both the needs of DBE and MTN and they have access to all DBE aligned curriculum content. The MTN e-Learning comes at an opportune time when there is an increase in ICT platforms, educational portals and content resources for supporting remote learning in mitigation of the impact of Covid-19 on schooling.