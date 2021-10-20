Zimbabwe: Politburo Meets Today

20 October 2021
The Herald (Harare)

The Zanu PF Politburo will meet at the ruling party's headquarters in Harare today ahead of the National People's Conference next week.

In a statement yesterday, the acting Secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Mike Bimha said: "The Secretary for Administration Cde Dr O.M. Mpofu wishes tom advise all members that there shall be an Ordinary Politburo session to be held on Wednesday, 20 October 2021 at the home of the people's revolution, Zanu PF headquarters commencing 10:00hrs.

"All members to be seated by 09:45 hours sharp."

