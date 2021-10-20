Zimbabwe: 'Key National Projects Near Completion'

Development masterplans for Tugwi-Mukosi, the new city in Mt Hampden and Kanyemba town are some of the key infrastructural projects that are almost complete as the Second Republic demonstrates commitment to achieve Vision 2030 anchored by the National Development Strategy 1.

This was said by Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa while delivering the 36th Post Cabinet briefing yesterday.

On the 8th 100 day cycle of the Second Republic, Minister Mutsvangwa said Cabinet got progress reports from different Ministries.

The Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo presented progress reports on a number of infrastructure development.

"Lupane Composite Government Offices Construction project in Matabeleland North is 88% complete and well on course to be completed before the end of the year. Construction of the Siakobvu Composite Government Office Block in Mashonaland West Province is ongoing. The Kanyemba Layout Plan project in the Mbire District of Mashonaland Province has recorded significant progress and awaits surveying by drones to be undertaken by the Zimbabwe National Geo-Spatial and Space Science Agency (ZINGSA). The Tugwi-Mukosi Master Plan is 80% complete, while the New City (Mt Hampden) Master Plan is 60% complete," said Minister Mutsvangwa.

"The targeted construction of 10 houses under the Chimanimani Disaster Recovery programme was being undertaken. The construction of schools and clinics and other projects under the devolution funds had registered remarkable progress in the provinces."

Expediting crafting of the Tugwi-Mukosi master plan was one of the main targets of the Second Republic under President Mnangagwa, with his administration working round the clock to make sure Zimbabwe attains food sufficiency and becomes a net exporter in line with Vision 2030.

Minister Mutsvangwa said Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Professor Paul Mavima highlighted progress reports on a number of projects that include the National Social Security Authority pensioner goat rearing pilot project saying the 25 targeted beneficiaries and the site for the project had been identified.

"The translation of the National Disability Policy (2021) was completed and the printed copies were distributed to the provinces, 32 128 beneficiaries were paid under the Harmonised Social Cash Transfers project, and the validation of the remaining targeted beneficiaries is underway, under the Basic Education Assistance Module (BEAM), said Minister Mutsvangwa.

"Capacity Training of Community Selection Committees, 870 Committees were trained in Manicaland Province and training in the Midlands Province was rolled out on 27 September 2021 and is currently underway," said Minister Mutsvangwa.

Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Development Minister Dr Anxious Masuka told Cabinet that under irrigation development project, five out of the eight targeted centre pivots under the Pedstock Centre Pivot Facility were installed on A2 farms, while under the targeted installation of a 1.1 megawatt solar power plant for the Kanyemba Smallholder Irrigation Development Programme, 3 hectares of land had been cleared, palisade security fencing erected around the project site and materials delivered, leaving the project at 60% completion.

"1 500 hectares out of the 2 500 hectares targeted for clearing under the Lowveld Irrigated Agriculture Greenbelt Programme have been completed, while the 440 hectares have been developed or rehabilitated for irrigation under the Maka 80 Facility," said Minister Mutsvangwa.

Other projects include drilling of 50 boreholes for domestic water while 4 were drilled to provide water for irrigation, 2 882 motorbikes and 110 tablets were distributed to extension workers to capacitate the support services and 692 248 farmers were trained under the Pfumvudza/Intwasa Programme among others.

The Ministers of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry; Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Development; Local Government and Public Works; and Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare tabled their Reports on the 8th 100-Day Cycle of the Second Republic. Cabinet adopted the Reports.

Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu said on the establishment of a mini game park, curio shop and information centre at Chinhoyi Caves the mapping exercise, habitat and species assessment was completed.

"The targeted construction of the log/timber transfer system, voltage regulator station and 2 Megawatt substation as well as installation of a kiln and boiler at the Cashel valley Plant in Chimanimani is ongoing and on course to be completed by the end of the Cycle," she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa said Cabinet had also adopted principles of the Environment Management Agency Amendment Bill aimed aligning the Act to the Constitution and strengthen it Act by providing for the comprehensive protection of the country's environment in a manner that ensures sustainable development.