Zimbabwe: Rainstorm Leaves Trail of Destruction in Mbire

Scores of people in Mbire district, Mashonaland Central province were left homeless after heavy rains that pounded across the country on Monday afternoon destroyed their homes.

Mbire legislator Douglas Karoro confirmed the damage saying several affected people are in need of help.

"The whole of Mbire was affected but the worst hit areas are Mahuwe, Hambe, Chirunya, Karai, Kabvuma, Mhokwe and Chitsungo. No deaths have been reported yet and as for injuries, talked to six people at Chirunya Clinic, who were hit by bricks. They were treated and discharged the same day," said MP Karoro.

At Chirunya Clinic, a mother's waiting shelter also had its roof destroyed while a classroom block's roof at Karai Secondary School was also blown away.

"At the time of my visit at the school, were busy organizing learning space for affected classes.

"I also visited several affected villagers. Most of the thatch roofed houses were destroyed to ground level," said the legislator.