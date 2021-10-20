Zimbabwe: Woman Unfit to Stand Trial Over Murder

A 42-year-old Zimbabwean woman who killed her husband and dumped his limbs in three pit latrines has been certified medically unfit to stand trial by South African doctors.

Nancy Majonhi has missed court proceedings more than three times due to deteriorating health.

She was supposed to stand trial at the Mogwase Magistrates Court in North West.

Provincial spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Mr Henry Mamothame, said the case was yesterday postponed to November 9 for further medical attention and mental evaluation.

"A medical report from a hospital in which Majonhi is admitted was submitted in court today (yesterday). It confirmed that owing to her ill-health, she is not fit to attend court," said Mr Mamothame.

"In relation to her mental evaluation, the medical report indicates her reluctance to eat and take prescribed medication as a concerning factor.

"She will remain in hospital under severe observation in an effort to improve on her health and mental status before her next court appearance."

The State was hoping for her speedy recovery in order to proceed with the bail hearing and murder trial. Mr Mamothame said the State will oppose bail. It is alleged that in 2015, Majonhi was staying with her husband, Prosper Chipungare (44) at a rented room in Ledig near Sun City, when they picked a fight in July of the same year.

During the fight, Majonhi allegedly assaulted her husband with a hammer until he fainted.

Mr Mamothame: "She then hacked him with a spade and threw the body parts into three different pit latrines before cleaning the crime scene out.

"Subsequent to the alleged killing, she went to Sun City police station where she reported her husband as missing."

Mr Mamothame said soon after making the police "report", the woman travelled back to Zimbabwe, where she allegedly confessed to her family and in-laws about the murder.

He said the two families then arranged to travel to South Africa where the accused handed herself over to the police. She later pointed the police to the different pit latrines where she threw the body parts, six years ago.

"An investigation by the police is still underway following the retrieval of a skull and bones which are currently subjected to DNA tests.

"She will remain in the hospital for further health and mental care before her next court appearance," said Mr Mamothame.