South Africa: SA Health System Corruption Sparks Protest to Union Buildings

Protestors speak of ignorance, bigotry and unprofessionalism among large numbers of medical staff.

More than 200 people marched from Loftus stadium to the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Monday to protest against corruption in the health system, a root cause of failing public health facilities.

According to the Treatment Action Campaign (TAC), 90% of public health facilities in South Africa are in a poor state.

The protest called on President Cyril Ramaphosa "to act quickly to bring all perpetrators of corruption and financial mismanagement and maladministration to book".

TAC general secretary Anele Yawa handed a memorandum to Deputy Minister of Health Sibongiseni Dhlomo and to Mandla Feni from the presidency.

"Underpinning the collapse of the health system is pervasive corruption and a dire lack of accountability of public officials. Corruption and theft of public funds is rife in the Department of Health at all levels.

"We call on the Minister of Health to suspend all officials implicated in the Digital Vibes corruption scandal with immediate effect and to open criminal cases against them. We demand to know what systems will be put in place to recoup this money stolen from the health department," said Yawa.

Dhlomo said the department would...