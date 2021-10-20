Nigeria: Protesters Storm, Lekki Tollgate, Abuja, Enugu to Mark EndSARS Anniversary

Despite the warnings from the Lagos state Police Command that it would not tolerate any form of protest in the state, Protesters on Wednesday stormed Lekki Toll Gate to register their grievances over police brutality and wanton killings of innocent youths in the country.

Protesters were using their vehicles to protest, shouting that they want a better Nigeria. Their actions however, was to mark one year anniversary of those allegedly killed at the Lekki toll gate and other parts of the country.

However, in Abuja and Enugu, protesters were said to have stormed major streets, carrying different placards and shouting #Endsars and police brutality in Nigeria.

Some on the inscriptions on their placards include: "We will never forget 20-10-20", "Endsars", End Police Brutality and others.

In Abuja, Omoyele Sowore, former presidential candidate of the Africa Action Congress, AAC, and founder of an online news agency Sahara Reporters, was seen campaigning against police brutality.

In lagos, Folarin Falana aka Falz, Nigerian rapper, songwriter and actor joined protester's in remembering those that allegedly died last year during endsars protests.

He wrote vie his twitter: "365 days ago, Nigerian citizens were shot and killed at the toll gate by our own military men.

"Today, we honour them because they have sacrificed their very existence for a cause bigger than all of us. They live forever in our hearts."

As at the time of filling this report Police have arrested two protesters at the Lekki tollgate. One of those arrested claimed to be a journalist while the other was seen carrying a placard.

Reason Police do not want protests in Lagos

According to the Lagos Police Command's Spokesperson, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, Police do not want protests in the state because: "To avoid a recurrence of the gory protests of last year during which some innocent Nigerians including police officers were gruesomely murdered, private and public property plundered and maliciously destroyed.

"The police will not abdicate their responsibility of protection of lives and property by allowing such avoidable incident to happen again in the state.

However, intelligence at our disposal has revealed plans by some faceless groups or individuals to stage an anti-EndSARS anniversary protest in the state the same day.

"In view of the conflicting interests between the pro and anti- EndSARS anniversary groups and threat to cause mayhem, the Command once again warns both groups against any form of street protest between now and Oct. 21 and beyond," it said.

Vanguard News Nigeria