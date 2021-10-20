South Africa: MEC Albert Fritz Welcomes Law Enforcement Successes Across Overstrand

press release

The MEC of Community Safety, Albert Fritz, today welcomes reports of enforcement activities by law enforcement structures in the Overberg region.

In one incident, three alleged poachers were arrested by the Overstrand Municipality K9 Unit and Task Team in three separate incidents in Gansgaai. The team confiscated 1053 abalone and diving equipment belonging to the suspects.

The K9 Unit is funded by the Department of Community Safety.

In a separate incident during road policing patrols, the K9 Unit and Task Team also discovered two bags of tik and cash in a vehicle along the R43 near Benguela Cove. Arrests were made and the suspects and goods were taken to SAPS in Hermanus.

In a separate incident on the R43 near Karwyderskraal, the K9 Unit and Task Team discovered 49 Mandrax tablets and R18 000 hidden in a vehicle. It is suspected that the cash is the proceeds of trading in drugs. The suspects were arrested and taken to Hermanus SAPS. The confiscated drugs were also handed in at SAPS.

In yet a separate incident, officers from the K9 Unit and Task Team arrested two suspects along the R43 near Honingklip for being in possession of 12 bags of dagga. Officers were patrolling around the Kleinmond areas when they noticed a suspicious vehicle. Upon approaching the vehicle, the driver was visibly uncomfortable, which led officers to request permission to search the vehicle. The bags contained compressed dagga with a total weight of 10,38 kg. The suspects were arrested and drugs confiscated.

MEC Fritz said, "I welcome news of the K9 Unit's and all law enforcement agencies' activities in the Overstrand Region, which we know is a valuable route for the illegal trade in drugs and abalone. I am happy at the progress we are making at disrupting these trade routes, but I want to see even more done so that we completely eradicate this illegal trade route. I want to thank each and every one of the officers who work in the area, and encourage them to keep up the good work. Your work is contributing to a better Overberg for all our community members."