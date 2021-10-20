South Africa: Criminal Justice System Would Be 'Placed in Extreme State of Emergency' If SAPS Prevented From Using Track and Trace Technology, Says Judge

19 October 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Thamm

An application by Keith Keating's Forensic Data Analysts (FDA) to prevent the SA Police Service (SAPS) from using an evidence management system pending a copyright infringement dispute was dismissed with costs in the Gauteng High Court on 15 October.

Judge Raylene Keightley said that should the SAPS be prevented from using its systems, this "would place the criminal justice system in an extreme state of emergency".

In the matter of FDA and Investigative Software Solutions (ISS) vs the National Commissioner of SAPS and the State Information and Technology Agency (Sita), Keightley ruled that the effect of an interim interdict would be "to prejudice the public at large".

"The SAPS has a constitutional duty to enforce law and order and to bring offenders to book in the interests of public safety and security," she said.

While the SAPS might have functioned on a manual basis when FDA and Keating pulled the plug on its systems in 2020, "forcing them again into that position is not something that should be done lightly.

"There can be no question that were an interdict to be granted, this would inevitably result in, at best, considerable delays in criminal cases and, at worst, offenders going free,...

