Tanzania: Makamba Meets Envoys From Top Oil Producing Countries.

19 October 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dailynews Reporter

TANZANIA's Energy Minister, January Makamba met on Tuesday with ambassadors of the top largest-oil producing countries just weeks after the state announced 'historic decision' to cut increasing fuel prices.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan directed a reduction of about 102bn/- on levies, fees and charges on petroleum products as measures to cut an increasing fuel prices that had been forcing motorists to dig deeper at pump stations for months.

In the meeting with the envoys of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates and Algeria in Tanzania, the Minister said the discussion had centered on strengthening and enhancing productivity of the country's energy sector.

"Our President, Samia Suluhu Hassan is at the forefront in ensuring that the energy sector improves and is of economic benefit to the nation, particularly attracting investors and making better use of oil and natural gas resources," he said.

A statement released by the ministry detailed that the minister had indeed met with the ambassadors--a meeting which was also attended by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Ambassador Joseph Sokoine.

Some other officials who attend are the Commissioner for Petroleum and Gas, Michael Mjinja and the Managing Director of the Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC) Dr. James Mataragio.

