Tanzania: Dar, Beijing Vows to Strengthen Diplomatic Ties

Tanzania and China have agreed to improve and strengthen their diplomatic relationship so as to promote the common interests of both countries.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Ambassador Liberata Mulamula said this when she met and held talks with the Chinese Ambassador in Tanzania, Chen Mingjian on Tuesday.

"The reason behind our long lasting and strong relationship is due to the respect that we have built, each country respecting the principles of the other and not interfering in the internal affairs of another country" she said.

On his part the, Chinese Ambassador in the country, Chen Mingjian thanked Tanzania for the good cooperation given to him ever since he arrived and promised to ensure the continuity of the cooperation.

The two countries have been relating for more than 50 years