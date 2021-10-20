Kenya: President Kenyatta Lifts Nationwide Curfew

The Presidency/Nation Media Group
(file photo)
20 October 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Hilary Kimuyu

PRESIDENT KENYATTA lifts nationwide curfew with immediate effect, allows religious centres to hold two thirds of congregants.

"I hereby order and direct the nationwide dusk-dawn curfew to be vacated with immediate effect," he said.

More follows...

