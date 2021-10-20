South Africa: Forty-Two Military Veterans Get Bail

Forty two of the 53 members of the military veterans accused of kidnapping two Cabinet Ministers and a Deputy Minister have been released on R500 bail.

The 42 received bail at the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Facility in Tshwane on Tuesday.

In a statement, the South African Police Service (SAPS) said the hearing was conducted with the 13 of the 52, who are first offenders and their addresses have been verified.

The group were arrested after allegedly holding Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele, Defence and Military Veterans Minister Thandi Modise and her Deputy Thabang Makwetla hostage at St Georges Hotel in Irene, Centurion, last week. They were rescued by members of the Special Task Force team.

"Bail was set at R500 for them and the case postponed to the 1 February 2022 at Pretoria Central Magistrates Court," said the SAPS.

The 13 are: Sizwe Maphumulo (50), Joseph Mthembu(50), Aaron Magooa(55), Abel Sekele(61), Johannes Modise(47), Nontyatyambo Samuel (female) (54), Thabiso Mashiya (47), Sibusiso Mazibuko (51), Kleinbooi Madontsela(51), Joseph Simelane(49), Dumisani Thwayo (49) and Alfred Seatlakgame (47).

After the court came back from recess, bail of R500 was also granted for the 27 accused who have previous convictions outstanding on minor cases but their addresses have not been verified. They also will appear in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on 1 February 2022.

The remaining 11 accused have relevant previous convictions on serious offences, which include murder, kidnapping, armed robbery and rape. These accused were remanded in custody and will appear again on Friday in the same court.