South Africa: Kwazulu-Natal Task Team Secures Conviction for Multiple Murderer

A man suspected to be involved in the murder of Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa has been convicted for a reign of terror that claimed the lives of six people in 2016.

The Esikhaleni Regional Court, in KwaZulu-Natal, on Monday found Fisokuhle Ntuli guilty of the murders of Councillor Thami Goodwill Nyembe, Butiza Sandisa Mahlobo, Sphamandla Zungu and brothers Phiwayinkosi Mcebisi and Sibusiso Zulu.

Ntuli also shot and critically wounded Nolwazi Nyembe, the wife of Thami Nyembe, which resulted in the case of attempted murder.

He was further convicted of four counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition where one of the firearms stolen was from a policeman in Ezibeleni in Queenstown in 2011.

In a statement, the South African Police Service (SAPS) who welcomed the conviction, said that at the sentencing hearing the defence team requested that a pre-sentencing report from a parole officer and a social worker be presented to the court before sentencing is passed.

The judge granted the request and Ntuli is expected reappear in court on 9 Decemeber 2021 for sentencing.

A multidisciplinary integrated Political Task Team in KwaZulu-Natal began investigating Ntuli on one count of murder and another of attempted murder following the shooting of the Nyembe couple in KwaNongoma, KwaZulu-Natal in 2016. The Task Team comprised of Senior Public Prosecutors, SAPS Detectives, Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations (Hawks), Forensic Experts and Crime Intelligence

"Following intensive investigations by the team, Ntuli was linked to the other five murders.

The SAPS said Ntuli's reign of power was not only carried out in the northern parts of the province, he is also a person of interest in several other cases in Gauteng, many of which are murders, including that of Senzo Meyiwa.

"The outcome of this case is expected to send out a clear message to potential anarchists of the seriousness with which the Criminal Justice System deals with serious and violent crimes throughout the country," said the police.