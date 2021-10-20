Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Blocked Villagers, Traditional Leaders From Engaging Chamisa in Manicaland - Party

OPPOSITION MDC Alliance Manicaland province has slammed the ruling Zanu PF party for plotting to derail party leader Nelson Chamisa from interfacing with traditional and opinion leaders and villagers in Chimanimani district.

Chamisa is this week on a tour of the eastern border province where he is taking his campaign to rural areas.

He spent last week in Masvingo where he met party supporters and ordinary villagers. Chamisa also claimed during his tour he had met with senior government officials and state security agents in the province.

On Monday, he toured the Cyclone Idai wrecked communities in Chimanimani including Copa, Ngangu, Nhedziwa, and Biriri.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com Tuesday, MDC Alliance provincial spokesperson David Panganai said they suspected Zanu PF's hand in an effort to disrupt Chamisa's engagement with rural citizens and local leaders in Chimanimani.

"On Monday at every suspected venue in Chimanimani, people were invited for seed distribution, and also traditional leaders were summoned by the district coordinator for yet to be held meetings," Panganai said.

He said Zanu PF was in a panic mode, hence its efforts to impede Chamisa from drumming up rural votes ahead of the 2023 national elections.

"There is an overwhelming endorsement of support for Advocate Nelson Chamisa across the country as evidenced by his tour of rural Masvingo and the Manicaland one. So naturally, Zanu PF is panicking and violence appears to be their counterproductive strategy.

"The ruling party has devised a strategy of deceiving people with lies and false promises in order to stop them from meeting President Chamisa. Even vendors were ordered to stop operations and stay at home during his visit," claimed Panganai.

He added despite victimisation fears by Zanu PF supporters, traditional leaders in Kurwaisimba Village of Chimanimani had assured Chamisa of their support.

"President Chamisa's visit was received with joy and ululation in Chimanimani as he continues his tour to interface with traditional chiefs, opinion leaders, and party structures.

"Monday at Copa, there was a sudden celebratory atmosphere when his convoy pulled through from Kurwaisimba where he had just met with traditional leaders.

"Despite expressing fears of victimisation by state apparatus and Zanu PF, traditional leaders assured their unending support for President Chamisa," said Panganai adding Chimanimani villagers had endorsed the popular #NgaapindeHakeMukomana hashtag campaign.

On Tuesday, Chamisa was in Chipinge district where he said he had been received with great warmth.

"In Chipinge, greeted warmly by young and old at Musirizwi. Citizens are ready to win Zimbabwe for change. Excellent citizens' conversations and community interfaces. Change is coming," Chamisa said.