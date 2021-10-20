South Africa: Education Bolsters Inmate Rehabilitation

The Department of Correctional Services says education remains a key element in the rehabilitation of inmates at facilities.

This as 211 inmates prepare to sit for this year's National Senior Certificate or final Grade 12 examinations.

"Access to education remains the pillar of rehabilitation and formal education ensures that offenders remain focused amid their circumstances as they strive for new beginnings.

"Education is regarded as an essential component of the reconstruction, development and transformation of South African society. Hence, formal education in DCS cannot only respond to the rehabilitation needs of inmates but be viewed as a tool that can radically transform our society and advance the development of the country," the department said.

The department runs at least 17 Correctional Schools which offer basic education in line with the national curriculum.

Those sitting for examinations at correctional facilities have beaten the national pass average and recorded improved pass rates for the past two years.

The department said although preparations for this year's examinations have faced "challenges brought by COVID-19", inmates are well prepared.

"DCS educators... put in extra support classes and went beyond the allocated hours in a day's work in an effort to ensure that inmates are not just ready but do achieve the best possible results.

"Working together with the Department of Basic Education, DCS can guarantee yet another credible examination process as all examination centres will be invigilated as per the rules governing exam procedures," the department said.