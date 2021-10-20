Kenya: Lack of Water Affects Health Services in Kaloleni

Expectant mothers from Tsangatsini in Kaloleni, Kilifi County are seeking maternal services at the Marikani Sub- County hospital after the county government closed the maternity wing due to lack of water.

Women in the area have called on the government to intervene and address water challenges.

Water pans in Tsangatsinin and the large part of the Kaloleni sub-county are dry, forcing women to dig in the mud to get the remaining water.

They said lack of water in health facilities risks the lives of expectant mothers.

Tsangatsini is in the remote areas of the Kaloleni sub-county.

Kilifi County Chief Officer for health Bilal Mazoya acknowledged the challenge and said that the county has started to supply water on water boozers to the facility.

"All our health facilities in drought-hit areas have been hit by water shortage, same as learning institutions and homesteads," he said.

Ms Everlyne Kalume said for over six months now, expecting women are being referred to Marikani Sub-County Hospital to deliver. It is approximately 20 kilometres from Tsangatsini health centre to Marikani town.

"It is risky for an expectant mother ion labour to go all the way to Marikani using a motorbike because that is the only available means of transport in our locality," she said.

She said many families in Tsangatsini are poor and cannot afford to raise the fare to Marikani.

"Some women come from most interior villages where it costs one person over Sh500 on a motorbike to Marikani. The woman goes to the hospital in a company for her safety l. It becomes expensive for a poor woman to raise the money," she said.

Ms Kalume said initially, women from the area decried the challenge and risks facing pregnant women due to being lack of water in the facility and even in the homes.

She said they raised the issue with the leadership during the beginning of the drought, but their cries fell on deaf ears and that they are still suffering.

"A lactating mother needs enough water while at the hospital and home. It becomes worst when she goes to the hospital and has to be referred to another facility because there is no water," she said.

She said that in some cases, women give birth at the facility outside the maternity wing.

After delivery, they decide to go back home without showering and bathing their newborn babies.

"Not everyone is aware that the facility has no water, and so some pregnant women rush to the hospital while in labour only to be sent away. In cases where they are due, they give birth just like that," said Ms Kalume.

She added that, in some circumstances, women give birth on the way to Mariakani subcounty hospital and go back home.

"We risk losing the mother and her child if they develop any complication while on their way to the hospital," she added.

Ms Kalume called on county and national government to intervene and save suffering women in Tsangatsini.

"Water is essential to a woman whether she has given birth or not. We cannot survive with water at all," she said.

Ms Elizabeth Marika, a Community Health Volunteer (CHV) from Mbongo ya Kwanza village, said the lack of water in the facility is also a challenge to nurses and doctors.

"It becomes a challenge when a doctor has no water to wash hands before attending to another patient," she said.

She said it risks lives during the Covid-19 pandemic period.

"Most people in the villages have not tested for Coronavirus, and it is difficult to detect who is sick. The only way is to keep on wearing a mask and washing hands," said Ms Marika.

She said the residents are buying water at Sh25 from the water vendor.

However, she said it becomes a challenge when one does not have money to buy water.

She asked the government to ensure the problem gets fixed by having the area supplied with tap water.