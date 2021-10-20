Liberia: Liberty Party, ANC Concern Over Why CPP Leadership Is Yet to Release Lawyers' Observation of Findings On Alleged Framework Document Tampering

Monrovia — The lawyers of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) have released their observations after reviewing the findings of the CPP's investigative committee report on the alleged tampering of the Framework Document, however, Senator Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence is yet to make the lawyers' report public.

This has prompted the Alternative National Congress (ANC) and the Liberty Party to question the current chairman of the CPP, Amb. Joseph N. Boakai, why the report has not made public neither shared with the constituent members of the CPP.

In a communication to the Chairman of the CPP, the ANC stated, "It has come to our attention that subject to the ongoing Framework saga, the lawyers

have responded since last Thursday, October 14, 2021 to a written request sent to

them by the CPP Chair, Senator Nyonblee Karngar-Lawrence. However, none of the

CPP Structures, which include the National Advisory Council (NAC), National

Executive Committee and the Secretariat, has been informed of these developments

nor given copies of these letters as is the practice."

The ANC maintained that since the allegations of "nefarious alteration" and "fraudulent inclines" to the Framework Document made by Mr. Benoni Urey of the All Liberian Party and repeated by Senator Karnga-Lawrence are of grave concern to the ANC and the public, there is the need for transparency and openness to the parties and the public as have been the allegations.

"The ANC finds it alarming that the communication to the lawyers and the lawyers' response to have not been shared with the structures of the CPP or the respective parties, including the ANC which stands accused," the ANC stated in its letter to Mr. Boakai.

Boakai Has Received No Letter

When contacted for comments on the ANC's claims, the Secretary General of the Unity Party, Mr. Mohammed Ali stated that Mr. Boakai has not received any turnover note from Senator Karnga-Lawrence since taking over the CPP. He, however, stated that his predecessor had promised to turn over all documents on October 20.

"As it stands Amb. Boakai has received no documentation yet, including this letter they're talking about we have not seen it, nobody has seen it. The former Chair of the CPP said in her statement on Friday that she received an initial communication from the lawyers so as it stands, the Unity Party has not received any communication from the Liberty Party yet, Joseph Boakai has not seen any communication," Mr. Ali said.

Mr. Ali stated that the Unity Party does not see the ANC as a rival but rather a partner. "Our rival is not the ANC, we're in a collaboration together. Our rival is the CDC," he said.

Mr. Ali further disclosed that it was only on Tuesday that the Liberty Party officially informed the National Elections Commission of the transfer of leadership of the CPP to the Unity Party.

He said, the Unity Party would need a week for the modalities of the leadership transfer to be worked out before it can begin its role as the leadership of the CPP.

The Lawyers' Findings

Meanwhile, FrontPageAfrica has obtained a copy of the lawyers' communication to Sen. Karnga-Lawrence in which they clearly stated they, the lawyers, made a number of revisions both in substance and structure and the Framework Document as revised was presented at a meeting convened for that purpose and attended by the leadership of the four political parties.

Their revision, according to them, was based on an invitation from the four parties to review the Framework Document as concluded by the four political parties.

The CPP, at the time, according to the lawyers, had stated that the Framework Document reflected the will of the four parties to form a collaboration but wanted to ensure the Framework complied with full legal prescriptions both in terms of substance and structure.

The lawyers, however, stated that they at the time voluntarily agreed to support the process as part of their patriotic commitment to Liberia. "We did so knowing that our contribution will assist in reconciling and engendering an environment for better collaboration and coordination."

They added, "We note with concern, however, that the issues raised in your letter of October 12, 2021 and upon which we are requested to opine have become the subject or intense internal and external discussions over the past several weeks. This has rendered the process overwhelmingly political thereby marginalizing the efficacy and effect of the Framework Document. Under these circumstances, we find it extremely difficult to advice on the issues presented to us.

"Notwithstanding, may we remind you that there are risks associated with the unceasing

public engagements on this matter. Accordingly, we advise that some form of collective

restraint is put in place and that the political leaders urgently exert efforts to bring closure to this matter."