Ghana: GA/RCC Promises to Support Lands Ministry in Land Administration in Region

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor has courted the support of the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council in tackling deficiencies in land administration in the region.

He said the Ministry required the collaboration of all relevant stakeholders to end the menace of land guards, multiple sale of lands, encroachment and many other criminal activities that impede effective land administration.

Mr Jinapor said this when he paid a courtesy call on the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey in Accra yesterday.

The visit formed part of Mr Jinapor's two-day tour of the region to engage and solicit the support of stakeholders for the Ministry's initiatives.

He said issues relating to land administration in Accra, which were more adverse than illegall mining, were of great concern to the President and had therefore charged him to pay more attention to it.

"Issues relating to ineffective land administration is somehow more adverse than illegal mining with a lot of economic implications and it is here in Accra that we have some of the major issues.

"Land gaurd system, multiple sale of lands, general acrimony and litigation relating to lands, encroachment on lands and all these are matters of great concern to the President and his instructions are very clear that we come to grips with these matters," the Minister noted.

He pledged that the Ministry would offer outmost support to all efforts of the Greater Accra Regional Minister in making the region a befitting capital city.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Land and Rural Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I will support you in all forms and ways necessary to make Accra and Ghana a better place for all of us.

I will throw my weight behind the Regional Minister to ensure that we address the diverse issues pertaining to land administration in the region," Mr Jinapor added.

On his part, Mr Quartey commended the Ministry for the Green Ghana Initiative and noted that the Regional Coordinating Council has developed a monitoring mechanism to ensure trees planted were protected.

He said the relocation of the scrap dealers and onion sellers at Agbogbloshie to Adjen Kotoku had freed-up 80 acres of land for various development projects.

He requested the Ministry to expedite processes for the release of 1500 acres of land at Afienya, near Tema for an ultra mordern facility for the relocation of Abossey Okai spare parts dealers.

Mr Quartey said the land would contribute to establishing a diverse automobile industry in the country.