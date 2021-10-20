Ghana: NSA Congratulates New Board Members

The National Sports Authority (NSA) has congratulated the new Board Chairman, Mr. Seth Panwum and other members of the board.

The new board was sworn into office by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr. Mustapha Yussif.

A statement from the management and staff of the NSA, signed by the Director General, Prof Peter Twumasi said "NSA is elated to have a Board made up of new and experienced members and appointees who are professionals from diverse fields of specialization.

"With his rich background in finance and local governance, we have the belief that the Board Chairman, Mr. Seth Panwum, will lead his team to assist the Authority, especially to develop ways to mobilize funds to support Governments' vision of sustainable sports development agenda across the country.

The statement assured the new board of the support of the management and staff of the NSA led by Professor Peter Twumasi.