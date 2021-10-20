Ghana: Vodafone Ghana Bags 7 Awards

Vodafone Ghana has been honoured for its excellent people strategy and human resource practices at the 2021 HR Focus Awards, bagging seven awards, including HR Oriented CEO of the Year and the HR Practitioner of the Year.

The company also emerged as the Best Organisation in Recruitment and Selection, Best Organisation in Health Safety and Wellbeing, Best Organisation in Managing Employees through COVID-19 and Most Exemplary Employer (COVID-19 Specific).

Vodafone Ghana's HR Manager for Learning and Development, Rewards and Shared Services, Peter Crabbe, emerged as the HR Manager of the Year.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Vodafone Ghana, Patricia Obo-Nai, was named the HR-Oriented CEO of the Year, while the Director of Human Resources, Hannah Ashiokai Akrong, won the distinguished HR Practitioner of the Year award.

Commenting on the awards, the Human Resources Director at Vodafone Ghana, Hannah Ashiokai Akrong, expressed gratitude to the organisers of the event and employees of Vodafone Ghana.

"These awards are a reinforcement of our commitment to introducing innovative and creative ways of ensuring that best HR practices are adhered to at Vodafone Ghana. Winning these awards validates our focus on providing an unmatched experience to our employees. We will continue to invest in our employees and ensure that the best HR practices are carried out at all times", she said.

"Our whole team is incredibly proud to receive this award. We see it as an acknowledgement of the hard work that took place in exceptional circumstances, especially at the peak of COVID-19 pandemic, to keep our people safe in an innovative and digital way.

Vodafone she said had introduced some of the best people-policies and practices that offered exceptional working conditions and empower employees to give their best.

The annual HR Focus Conference and biennial HR Focus Awards is designed to bring together top-level executives and business professionals with the aim of shared learning and discussions around a central theme, as well as to promote networking and encourage HR professionals across industries through the celebration and rewarding of outstanding HR professionals.